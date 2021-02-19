Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India, China and the Line of Actual Control

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a deep dive into the disengagement plan between India and China along the LAC

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a deeper look at India-China tensions and the disengagement process at the Line of Actual Control.

The two countries have agreed to return to the pre-April 2020 positions in Eastern Ladakh along the LAC, according to the latest disengagement plan being implemented on the ground.

In April 2020, China amassed a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and other areas along the LAC, leading to stand-offs that have resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese casualties at Galwan on June 15, 2020.

Two main questions that we answer in this episode:

What are the reasons for China’s decision to withdraw?

Is it too early to declare victory, or even to declare peace?

