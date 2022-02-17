The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

I-T Department raids premises of ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

She had shared internal information of NSE with an unknown yogi.

Supreme Court sets aside High Court stay of Haryana private sector quota law

The Haryana High Court had stayed a controversial State law which provides 75% reservation for local youths in private sector jobs earning less than ₹30,000 a month.

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in U.P.’s Kushinagar

Late on February 16, a pre-wedding ritual of “Haldi” was being performed. Some women and girls were sitting on the iron net, and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S. Rajalingam said.

Rather than admitting mistakes, BJP Government blaming Nehru for people’s problems: Manmohan

Dr. Singh said that the BJP’s nationalism was “fake” and was based on the British policy of “divide and rule”.

No lung involvement, yet dry cough and scratchy throat persist in recovered COVID-19 patients

Although there is no lung involvement, persistent cough lasting for up to two weeks, scratchy throat, fatigue and a feverish feeling are some of the lingering symptoms even after recovery in patients infected during the third wave of Covid-19.

Civil Aviation Ministry removes curbs on number of India-Ukraine flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate travel of Indians from the eastern European nation, according to a senior official.

Blinken, Jaishankar had an honest discussion on Russia, Ukraine: U.S. diplomat

“On the issue of Russia and Ukraine, I can say that there was, between Secretary Blinken and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, an open and honest discussion,” the U.S. Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia said during a briefing call to discuss Mr. Blinken’s travel to Asia, including for the Quad meeting in Melbourne, as well as the Biden administration’s recently released Indo-Pacific strategy.

Brazil mudslides kill at least 94, with dozens still missing

Rubens Bomtempo, mayor of Petropolis, the German-influenced city nestled in the mountains, didn’t even offer an estimate for the number of people missing, with recovery efforts still ongoing.

Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Mr. Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet’s YouTube. His new media and technology venture, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on the app, which Chief Executive Devin Nunes has said will launch by the end of March.

Explained | The challenges that await the Tatas and Air India

Tata Sons would have to deal with several operational mandates and circumstances put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic as they take control of the erstwhile national carrier.

NZ vs SA Test | Henry takes 7-23 as NZ bowls out Proteas for 95 in 1st test

By stumps on the first day, New Zealand was 116-3, leading by 21.