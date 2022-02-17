13 killed after falling into well in U.P. at a marriage function

PTI February 17, 2022 08:49 IST

PTI February 17, 2022 08:49 IST

“The incident took place when an iron net they were sitting on, broke”

“The incident took place when an iron net they were sitting on, broke”

Thirteen women and girls died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Khushinagar district, police said on February 17. The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron net, they were sitting on, broke, they said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to extend all possible help. On February 16 night, a pre-wedding ritual of "Haldi" was being performed. Some women and girls were sitting on the iron net, and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S. Rajalingam said. Ten people were also injured in the incident, he said.



Our code of editorial values