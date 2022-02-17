No lung involvement, yet dry cough and scratchy throat persist in recovered COVID-19 patients

Doctors flag post-recovery issues among some Covid-19 patients

Across the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments into mandating the use of face masks. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Doctors flag post-recovery issues among some Covid-19 patients

Although there is no lung involvement, persistent cough lasting for up to two weeks, scratchy throat, fatigue and a feverish feeling are some of the lingering symptoms even after recovery in patients infected during the third wave of Covid-19.

Doctors, who have been observing these symptoms in patients, said while most infected persons get back to their normal selves after the prescribed seven-day treatment, some are reporting these persistent symptoms even up to a month after recovery. Due to the dry cough and throat discomfort, people being awake for the better part of the night is another post-recovery issue in the third wave.

Allergic tendency

C N Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in the COVID-19 task force, who is also a member of the State’s Clinical Experts Committee, said post viral allergies resulting in irritation and cough caused by inflammation of the airway are common with any viral infection. “Doctors are seeing these lingering symptoms mostly in those who have an allergic tendency. People should watch out if the dry cough is associated with breathlessness and seek immediate medical advice,” he said.

C Nagaraj, director of the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, who is seeing several patients with such lingering symptoms post recovery, said even if lung is not involved, people are developing hyper reactive airway disease and resultant dry cough and wheezing.

“People with reactive airway disease have bronchial tubes that over-react to some sort of irritant. The term is most commonly used to describe a person who is wheezing or having a bronchial spasm, but who has not yet been diagnosed with asthma,” he explained.

Pointing out that cough in some patients may persist as people continue with cough syrup instead of taking bronchodilators and decongestants, Dr. Nagaraj said people should seek medical advice and not ignore such symptoms.

Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore, Head of the Department of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant physician at Manipal Hospitals (Old Airport Road), said increased respiratory rate, breathlessness, post nasal drip and increased acid reflux can result in dry cough and throat discomfort.

Involvement of upper airway

“These factors work in isolation or in tandem. Although this is not unique to the third wave, the number of people having dry cough is comparatively high following recovery after Omicron infection. This is because the involvement of upper airways is more than lungs during this wave. People should avoid too many antihistamine medications and excessive steam,” he said.

Sunil Kumar K., Lead and Senior Consultant (Interventional Pulmonology) at Aster CMI Hospital, said the third wave primarily affected the upper respiratory system that causes dry cough and sore throat, which may persist long after the viral infection. “Also, patients have been taking excessive steam inhalation that may have burnt the airways, causing continuous coughing. We had seen such symptoms in the second wave too. People should not ignore these symptoms. Post-recovery follow up care is also important,” the doctor said.