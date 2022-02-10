Top news of the day: Union Minister’s son gets bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case; phase 1 U.P. polls witnesses over 48% turnout till 3 p.m., and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Lakhimpur Kheri case | Allahabad High Court grants bail to Ashish Mishra

The court said it could not “shut its eyes” to the killing of the three persons, including the driver, sitting in the vehicle, who were killed by the protesters.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Over 48% voting till 3 p.m.; EVM glitches reported from some booths

The first phase of polling is held in 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the State.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | BJP Government needed to keep State riot-free, says PM Modi

Addressing his first physical rally after the announcement of the poll schedule in Saharanpur, Mr. Modi told people that a BJP Government was necessary in the State to keep it riot-free.

Case emanates from review of Sabarimala case in which top court upheld right of women to enter temple.

“Our sarsanghchalak has said, Muslims are our brothers and the DNA of both the communities is the same”.

Statement attempts to show Parliament Houses in contemptuous manner, says letter.

“Presently, 141 districts have COVID-19 positivity rate over 10 %, and 160 districts have positivity rate between 5-10 % in India,” the Government said.

Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah’s car was targetted with bullets while he was returning home, sources said.

Mr. Assange collaborated with a crypto artist known as Pakistan to sell a collection of NFTs called Censored in an online auction to raise funds to support his case.

RBI retained its growth projection at 9.2% and inflation at 5.3% for the current financial year.

India vs West Indies third ODI | Dynamic India aim to polish off West Indies

Rohit-Dravid combo’s willingness to experiment stands vindicated.