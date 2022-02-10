U.P. Assembly elections | BJP govt. needed to keep state riot-free, says PM Modi

The Saharanpur constituency will go to polls in the second phase on February 14.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it supported rioters and the mafia, and fielded criminals in western Uttar Pradesh for the assembly elections.

Addressing his first physical rally after the announcement of the poll schedule in Saharanpur, Mr. Modi told people that a BJP government was necessary in the state to keep it riot-free.

He also referred to the legislation enacted against triple-talaq, saying Adityanath’s government was needed in the state so that no one could oppress Muslim women.

Earlier on February 7, Mr. Modi was scheduled to address a physical rally in Bijnor but he failed to go there due to bad weather.

“Now these ‘mafiawadis’ (supporters of the mafia) have made the big culprit of the Saharanpur riots their partner in this election. And it is not just about Saharanpur. In the entire western Uttar Pradesh, these people have selectively fielded criminals,” the Prime Minister said.

“These people are even making anti-nationals their proposers,” he added.

“What happened in Muzaffarnagar was a stigma, but what happened here in Saharanpur was also horrifying. The Saharanpur riots are proof of how people are targeted under political patronage. Due to such acts, you taught a lesson to the rioters in 2017,” Mr. Modi said, referring to the 2017 assembly elections.

The Muzaffarnagar riots took place in 2013, while the Saharanpur communal violence happened in July 2014.

Mentioning the triple talaq law, the Prime Minister said, “Our government stands with every deprived, victim Muslim women. No one can oppress Muslim women and for this, Yogiji’s government is necessary.” A BJP government is necessary in Uttar Pradesh to keep women free from fear and send criminals to prison, he said.

A BJP government in the state is required so that the poor continue to get free treatment up to ₹5 lakh in good hospitals, Modi said, adding that it is also needed so that the money given under the PM Kisan Yojana keeps going into the bank accounts of small farmers.

Taking a jibe at political rivals, Mr. Modi asked should Adityanath send criminals and the mafia to palaces instead of prisons.

“People of this area have decided to vote for the BJP. Vote for the one who will keep our sisters and daughters free from fear and will send criminals to jail,” he said.

A BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is necessary so that the poor continue to get free rations during the pandemic and the coronavirus vaccine at zero cost, the prime minister said, adding, “Had these ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ been in the government, the vaccine would have been sold somewhere on the way.” Besides, a BJP government in the state is very important so that the poor continue getting PM Awas Yojana houses, he said.

Praising the Yogi Adityanath government, Mr. Modi said it is connecting the districts of Uttar Pradesh with good roads, increasing connectivity. The Ganga Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Yamunotri Highway, Delhi-Saharanpur four-lane, and the Saharanpur airport among others are being built, he added.

“In Uttar Pradesh, such big projects have never been done before in such fast pace,” Mr. Modi asserted.

“Whatever resolution the BJP government takes, it fulfils. It is our own government which has paid more to sugarcane farmers than before. Yogiji’s government has given more money to sugarcane farmers than they got in 10 years under previous governments,” he added.

Due to the improvement in law and order, there is a trust for industrial development in the state, the Prime Minister said.

The BJP government is trying to increase the strength of every district, every region of Uttar Pradesh by recognising its speciality. The ‘one district-one product’ scheme was started with this thought, he said.

Taking a swipe at the SP, he said the ‘pariwarwadis’ are constantly making hollow promises to the public, and warned people not to fall for them.

Highlighting the work done during the COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister said, “In the biggest crisis of 100 years, in the Covid global pandemic, the government of the poor did not allow any poor to sleep hungry.” “Today, crores of Uttar Pradesh residents, including large numbers of Dalit and backward class people, are getting double benefits of free rations,” he said.

Claiming that earlier, the ration mafia used to eat up the rations meant for the poor, the Modi said the double-engine government has also stopped that and put “Aligarh lock” on their activities.

Drawing a comparison between the current government and the one under the SP, he said during their time, they had set a target to construct only 500 homes in Saharanpur city, out of which only 200 could be built, whereas under Adityanath, the target was set for 31,000, of which 18,000 have already been completed.

The Saharanpur constituency will go to polls in the second phase on February 14.