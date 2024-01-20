Top news of the day: Enforcement Directorate questions Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at his official residence; Amit Shah says India-Myanmar border to be fenced soon, and more

January 20, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

ED begins questioning Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate began questioning Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his official residence here on Saturday afternoon in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The entire area has turned into a virtual fortress with heavy deployment of security forces, an official said. Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, had earlier skipped seven summonses by the ED. He finally gave his consent after the probe agency summoned him for the eighth time.

India-Myanmar border to be fenced soon, says Home Minister Amit Shah

The Union government will soon fence the 1,643-km border between India and Myanmar, and will consider ending its free movement regime agreement with the neighbouring country, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Ram Temple ceremony | I&B Ministry issues advisory for media

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked the media to refrain from publishing or telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated, or may disturb communal harmony or public order.

Ram Temple ceremony | Bachchan, Ambani, Adani and Tendulkar… who’s who from all fields to attend

While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, a select list features 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.

Delhi court frames charges of attempt to murder and rioting against Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, and 11 others

The judge maintained that, prima facie, there were grounds for presuming that the accused persons had committed offences.

15 found guilty in Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas murder case

The convicts are from different parts of Alappuzha, belong to the now proscribed Popular Front of India and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced later.

Centre to focus on developing Ramsar wetlands for nature tourism

The Central government has embarked on a mission to promote tourism at ecologically-sensitive wetlands better known as Ramsar sites like Odisha’s Chilka lake and Haryana’s Sultanpur bird sanctuary. The focus would be to shift these fragile wetlands from high-value tourism to nature tourism by directly supporting conservation action and letting local communities and economies take the lead.

Pannun plot case | Czech court rules Indian national can be extradited to U.S.

A Czech appeals court has ruled that Prague can extradite to the United States an Indian man accused by the U.S. of involvement in an unsuccessful plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, the Justice Ministry said.

Creator of deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna arrested, say Delhi Police

The accused, who is suspected to be the creator of the video, was arrested from south India and has been brought to Delhi, an official said, adding that he was being interrogated.

Yet to finalise mechanism for regulating cryptocurrencies: Centre to Supreme Court

A bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan was told by Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the Centre, that the issues related to the digital currency are continuously evolving and the government is deliberating on the mechanism to regulate the cryptocurrencies.

Interim Budget | Healthcare industry expectations include incentives to promote private investment, R&D, et al

The industry is also demanding accelerated growth in adding to the existing bed strength in the country so as to reach close to the World Health Organization’s mark of 3.5 beds per 1,000 population.

Shoaib Malik marries Pakistan actor Sana Javed

The cricketer who was previously married to Indian tennis star, Sania, with whom he has a son, released a photograph on a social media platform with his new wife. Shoaib and Sania’s five-year-old son Izaan lives with the former tennis player. A family source told PTI that “it was a khula”, which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Australian Open 2024 | Top seed Swiatek dumped out as Alcaraz shines

Just three of the top 10 women’s seeds remain in the draw at the end of the first week — defending champion and hot favourite Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.