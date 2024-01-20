GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Creator of deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna arrested, says Delhi Police

January 20, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi Police said it has arrested a man in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media.

The accused, who is suspected to be the creator of the video, was arrested from south India and has been brought to Delhi, an official said, adding that he was being interrogated.

Also Read: Regulating deepfakes and generative AI in India | Explained

On November 10, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Soon after registering the FIR, the IFSO Unit wrote to Meta to get the URL and other details to identify the accused who made the video and put it on the social media, officials added.

