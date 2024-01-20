GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will protect Myanmar border like that of Bangladesh: Amit Shah

Addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions, he said the Centre is rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar.

January 20, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 60th Raising Day ceremony of Sashastra Seema Bal, at Salonibari in Tezpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 60th Raising Day ceremony of Sashastra Seema Bal, at Salonibari in Tezpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah said the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.

Addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions, he said the Centre is rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar.

ALSO READ
Mizoram to continue helping displaced Chins from Myanmar, Kukis from Manipur

"The India-Myanmar border will be protected like the Bangladesh border... The Government of India will stop the free movement with Myanmar," he said.

Mr. Shah said there has been a huge change in the law and order of the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi during the last 10 years.

Attacking the Congress, he alleged that people had to pay bribes to get government jobs during its tenure, and maintained that not a single penny has to be paid for employment under the BJP rule.

Related Topics

Myanmar / Bangladesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.