Top news of the day: Vijender Singh to return Khel Ratna award if farmers demands are not met; Vijayashanti to join BJP, and more

Dilli Chalo | Vijender Singh says will return Khel Ratna if farmer demands are not accepted

The Olympian made an appearance at the protest site of the farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border.

Dilli Chalo | Support pours in from various quarters for Bharat Bandh, says Kisan Morcha leaders

They said the Bharat Bandh would be complete and no traffic will be allowed till 3 p.m.

The actor resigned from the Congress after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation results.

The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days, comprising 4.18% of the total coronavirus infections reported so far in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on on December 6. The total active cases were 4,02,529 on July 21.

The youth and the girl who arrived at the marriage registration office in Moradabad district’s Kanth were handed over to the police by members of a right-wing outfit who intervened and prevented them from completing the process.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu accounted for the majority of drug seizures during 2019-20. The agency, in coordination with the Coast Guard, seized 217.8 kg of heroin off Gujarat.

Patients were suffering from dizziness, headache and epilepsy-type symptoms, said a doctor treating them at the Government General Hospital in Eluru.

Frontline healthcare staff, people over 80 and care home workers will be among the first to get the vaccine as part of Phase 1 of the programme from December 8, which was approved for rollout by the U.K.’s independent regulator on December 2.

About 29 % of the FDI came through the Mauritius route. It was followed by Singapore (21 %), the U.S., the Netherlands, Japan (each 7 %), and the U.K. (6 %).

India’s tour of Australia | Dhawan, Pandya seal T20I series win for India

The visitors thus avenged their 1-2 ODI series loss, chasing down a challenging 195-run target set by the home side.

The start of the game was initially delayed while officials waited for the results of a new round of testing from the England camp, before the decision was made to cancel the game altogether, SuperSport reported.