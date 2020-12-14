Top news of the day: Pro-reforms farm groups seek implementation of new laws with amendments; SC notice to govt. on plea seeking declaration of Emergency as ‘unconstitutional’, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Farmers' organisations from Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, which support the three new farm laws, met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Krishi Bhawan on Monday afternoon. They handed over a memorandum demanding that the three laws be implemented, with some amendments.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine whether a “simplictor declaration” that the Emergency of 1975 was unconstitutional will be feasible or desirable after the passage of 45 years.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSSC) has evicted its own national convenor V.M. Singh from his position. Mr. Singh had said he was willing to hold separate discussions with the government, focussing on demands related to a minimum support price (MSP) law, rather than repeal of the three contentious agricultural marketing laws. At the same time, Punjab farm unions distanced themselves from the human rights-related protests of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), which has also decided not to participate in Monday’s hunger strike.

The Union government should involve the Chief Ministers and find a way out of the stand-off with farmers on the three farm laws through dialogue and negotiations, Congress’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said on Monday, virually addressing the 93rd annual general meeting (AGM) of the FICCI.

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won 620, the BJP 548, and independent candidates bagged 595 of the total 1,775 ward councillor posts in 50 urban local bodies for which results were declared on Sunday, according to a State Election Commission official.

The Delhi High Court on Monday rapped the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for its “anti-student attitude”, saying it was “treating students as enemies” by dragging them all the way to the Supreme Court in certain matters.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose foundation has been part of the effort to develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines, has warned that the next four to six months could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday amid the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, officials said. Mr. Tomar was accompanied by Som Parkash.

Music-streaming service Spotify has reset undisclosed number of passwords after a vulnerability on platform exposed personal information of account users.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant says the hundred that he struck in the recently-concluded pink-ball warm-up game here was just the confidence-booster he needed ahead of the Test series against Australia starting December 17.

All-rounder Moises Henriques was on Monday added to Australia’s injury-hit squad for the opening Test against India while pacer Sean Abott was ruled out of the match due to a calf strain.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Polavaram project on Monday. He along with Water Resources Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav enquired the progress of the works of the national project.