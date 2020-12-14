Top news of the day: Pro-reforms farm groups seek implementation of new laws with amendments; SC notice to govt. on plea seeking declaration of Emergency as ‘unconstitutional’, and more

Pro-reforms farm groups seek implementation of new laws with amendments
Farmers' organisations from Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, which support the three new farm laws, met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Krishi Bhawan on Monday afternoon. They handed over a memorandum demanding that the three laws be implemented, with some amendments.
SC notice to govt. on plea seeking declaration of Emergency as ‘unconstitutional’
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine whether a “simplictor declaration” that the Emergency of 1975 was unconstitutional will be feasible or desirable after the passage of 45 years.
AIKSCC evicts convenor, who is willing to hold separate talks with Centre
The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSSC) has evicted its own national convenor V.M. Singh from his position. Mr. Singh had said he was willing to hold separate discussions with the government, focussing on demands related to a minimum support price (MSP) law, rather than repeal of the three contentious agricultural marketing laws. At the same time, Punjab farm unions distanced themselves from the human rights-related protests of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), which has also decided not to participate in Monday’s hunger strike.
Involve CMs to end farmers’ impasse, Anand Sharma tells government
The Union government should involve the Chief Ministers and find a way out of the stand-off with farmers on the three farm laws through dialogue and negotiations, Congress’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said on Monday, virually addressing the 93rd annual general meeting (AGM) of the FICCI.
Rajasthan urban local body polls: Congress wins 620 seats, BJP 548, Independents get 595
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won 620, the BJP 548, and independent candidates bagged 595 of the total 1,775 ward councillor posts in 50 urban local bodies for which results were declared on Sunday, according to a State Election Commission official.
Delhi High Court slams CBSE for ‘anti-student attitude’, treating ‘students as enemies’
The Delhi High Court on Monday rapped the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for its “anti-student attitude”, saying it was “treating students as enemies” by dragging them all the way to the Supreme Court in certain matters.
Next four to six months could be worst of COVID-19 pandemic, says Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose foundation has been part of the effort to develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines, has warned that the next four to six months could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dilli Chalo | Agriculture Minister meets Home Minister as farmers stir continues
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday amid the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, officials said. Mr. Tomar was accompanied by Som Parkash.
Spotify resets passwords after a security vulnerability exposed users’ personal information
Music-streaming service Spotify has reset undisclosed number of passwords after a vulnerability on platform exposed personal information of account users.
Quick century in pink ball warm-up game was big confidence-booster: Pant
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant says the hundred that he struck in the recently-concluded pink-ball warm-up game here was just the confidence-booster he needed ahead of the Test series against Australia starting December 17.
Ind-Oz series: All-rounder Henriques added to Australia squad, injured Abbott ruled out
All-rounder Moises Henriques was on Monday added to Australia’s injury-hit squad for the opening Test against India while pacer Sean Abott was ruled out of the match due to a calf strain.
Chief Minister visits Polavaram project, reviews progress of works
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Polavaram project on Monday. He along with Water Resources Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav enquired the progress of the works of the national project.