National

Dilli Chalo | Agriculture Minister meets Home Minister as farmers stir continues

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. File  

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday amid the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, officials said. Mr. Tomar was accompanied by Som Parkash.

The Ministers were accompanied by BJP leaders from Punjab. It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

Mr. Tomar and Mr. Parkash, along with their ministerial colleague Piyush Goyal, had led the government’s negotiations with the protesting farmers.

Also Read
This was the second group of farmers from Haryana that met Narendra Singh Tomar and extended support to the farm laws. The first group had met the Minister on December 7. File Photo

Farmers in support of new laws meet Agri Minister, threaten to protest if reforms are repealed

 

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Enacted in September, the three laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2020 10:17:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tomar-meets-shah-as-farmers-stir-continues/article33321901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY