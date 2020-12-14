Rajasthan urban local body polls: Congress wins 620 seats, BJP 548, Independents get 595

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won 620, the BJP 548, and independent candidates bagged 595 of the total 1,775 ward councillor posts in 50 urban local bodies for which results were declared on Sunday, according to a State Election Commission official.
Seven candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), two each of the CPI and CPI (M) and one of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) also won in the ULBs spread across 12 districts of Rajasthan, the State Election Commission spokesperson said.
As many as 2,622 polling booths were set up for the election. A total of 14.32 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise while 7,249 candidates were in the fray.
The notification for the election to the post of chairman in these local bodies will be issued on December 14. The voting for the post of chairman will be held on December 20, while for the vice-chairman post, it will be conducted on December 21.
