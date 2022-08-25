The major news headlines of the day and more.

Telangana Police arrest suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh again

The Hyderabad City Police, on August 25, served a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC to the legislator. Soon after this development, suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh circulated a video in which he said that his arrest was likely in connection with “old cases”. The MLA described the issue as “ dharam yudh” and said he would not relent. The BJP legislator had made objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad which triggered protests in the city. He was arrested the first time on August 23.

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of ₹20 crore each: AAP

The AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of ₹20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for during a meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. The meeting that concluded within minutes was physically attended by 53 MLAs, including Mr. Kejriwal. Seven MLAs were out of station while Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan had joined the meeting over the phone, he added.

Of 29 phones examined, five infected with ‘some malware’, but does not mean it is Pegasus spyware: Panel report in Supreme Court

“Twenty-nine phones were given to the Committee. There is evidence found of some malware in five out of the 29 phones, but it does not mean the malware of Pegasus,” Chief Justice Ramana remarked orally. The Bench also conveyed the Committee’s observation that the Government of India was “not cooperative”. The CJI said it has just opened and read the final report of the Pegasus technical committee in the courtroom. The Bench needed time to study the report in detail. The court said it would take into consideration the request to release a redacted copies of the technical committee report.

Will Rahul Gandhi, Congress apologise on Pegasus issue: BJP

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wondered if Rahul Gandhi and the Congress will apologise after the Supreme Court-appointed panels probing the unauthorised use of Pegasus found some kind of malware in five mobile phones out of the 29 examined but could not conclude if it was due to the Israeli spyware.

By not giving answers, government has made it clear it used Pegasus to weaken democracy: Congress

“Everybody knows this weapon was used and it dented democracy. This weapon is against the law and Constitution. How can they (government) give the answer. Sometimes not giving an answer is also an answer, the government has made it clear (by not giving answers) that they used Pegasus against democracy,” Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said.

PM Modi’s security lapse in Punjab: Supreme Court committee finds Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

“The Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that PM will enter that route,” the bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said while reading from the committee’s report.

Bilkis Bano case | Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat government, directs impleadment of 11 convicts

The petition challenging the release of the convicts on August 15 was filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist and filmmaker Revati Laul and former philosophy professor and activist Roop Rekh Varma. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said the petitioners are seeking the court to bring the remission records and see if there was any application of mind by the State.

Supreme Court prima facie agrees to review PMLA verdict on two key aspects

A Review Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana clarified that its move to reconsider these two key points in the apex court judgment which upheld several core amendments made to the PMLA should not be construed to mean that the court was opposing the efforts of the government to prevent the circulation of black money or money-laundering. It said the objective of the government was “noble”.

Supreme Court accepts Gujarat’s request to adjourn Teesta bail hearing, points out she continues to remain ‘behind bars’

The Supreme Court underscored that activist Teesta Setalvad is behind bars even as the Gujarat government maintained that she is in custody as per the law and there is nothing “special” about her case while seeking an adjournment to fine-tune its reply to her plea for bail. The Bench asked the State to file its reply by Saturday and told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Ms. Setalvad, to file a rejoinder by Monday.

Temple purified in Bihar’s Gaya after Muslim Minister’s entry

Purification prayer of the famous Vishnupad temple of Gaya, Bihar, was done with all prayers and rituals on August 24 after State Information and Technology Minister Mohd. Israil Mansuri, who belongs from the minority community, entered into its garbh-grih (sanctum sanctorum) along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 22 to offer prayers. The temple committee washed the temple premises and also demanded removal of the Minister from Mr. Kumar’s Cabinet. The State BJP leaders, earlier, had demanded ‘public apology’ from the Chief Minister for taking a non-Hindu inside the temple.

EC sends its recommendation in Hemant Soren office of profit case to Governor

An Election Commission official said the Commission’s recommendation in the case had been sent to the Governor under sealed cover. The matter was referred to the EC after the BJP complained to the Governor about Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren allocating a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of Mines Minister in 2021. The EC was asked to examine the matter and recommend whether Mr. Soren should be disqualified or not.

For the first time, India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukraine

India for the first time voted against Russia during a “procedural vote” at the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine, as the 15-member powerful U.N. body invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a meeting through a video teleconference. India has not criticised Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. New Delhi has repeatedly called upon the Russian and Ukrainian sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the two countries.

PLA, after LAC transgressions, cites border pacts to object to India-U.S. drill

According to reports, the upcoming fifteenth edition of the “Yudh Abhyas” joint exercise is expected to take place next month in a high-altitude area in Uttarakhand less than 100 km from the LAC. “We firmly oppose any third party to meddle in the China-India border issue in any form,” People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said at a monthly press conference in Beijing in response to questions about the upcoming drills.

Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan

As there was a possibility of his arrest, Imran Khan’s party had called on supporters to “come out on the streets and then head to Islamabad the next day” if he is taken into custody. Security was tight around the Federal Judicial Complex, where the hearing was held, with police and Frontier Corps personnel deployed at the site. Roads in the complex’s surroundings were also blocked.

Monkeypox cases drop 21% globally, reversing month-long increase: WHO

The U.N. health agency reported 5,907 new weekly cases and said two countries, Iran and Indonesia, reported their first monkeypox cases. To date, more than 45,000 cases have been reported in 98 countries since late April.

Japan national police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination

“There were shortcomings in the security plans and the risk assessments on which they were based, and direction from the field commander was insufficient,” head of Japan’s National Police Agency Itaru Nakamura told reporters. “The root of this problem lies in the limitations of the current system, which has been in place for years, in which local police bear sole responsibility for providing security,” he added.

U.S. envoy Rick Duke says Russian invasion of Ukraine speeds shift to clean energy

U. S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke was speaking at an Australian National University forum after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. “The European Union has tripled down on its efforts to deploy renewables and heat pumps and to electrify its vehicle fleet and otherwise respond to this crisis,” he added. “That’s going to take time … but the pace is quickening because of the conflict.”

South Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. South Korea’s government said that the contract between the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and ASE requires the South Koreans to provide turbine-related equipment and construction work for the plant that is being built in Dabaa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast. ASE is a subsidiary of Rosatom, a state-owned Russian nuclear conglomerate.

Adani stake in NDTV | Company says SEBI order restrained Prannoy, Radhika Roy from accessing the securities market

In a statement to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), NDTV has said that a SEBI order dated November 27, 2020, had restrained its founder-promoters Dr. Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from accessing the securities market, and further prohibited buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever; for a period of 2 years, which expires on November 26, 2022.

Markets settle lower on fag-end sell-off; Sensex falls 311 points

After remaining in the positive territory for the most part of the trade, the BSE Sensex suddenly came under selling pressure during the last half-hour of the session, declining 310.71 points or 0.53% to settle at 58,774.72. During the day, it hit a high of 59,484.35 and a low of 58,666.41. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 82.50 points or 0.47% to end at 17,522.45.

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at ₹79.93 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at ₹79.80 per dollar. It hovered in a range of ₹79.80 to ₹79.93 during the session. The domestic unit finally settled at ₹79.93, down 7 paise over its previous close of ₹79.86.

BWF World Championships: Prannoy beats Lakshya to enter quarterfinals

It was a gruelling one hour and 15 minute battle between Lakshya and Prannoy who eventually eked out a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 over his teammate. It was the fourth meeting of the year for the two Indians after Prannoy’s win, their head-to-head record standing at 2-2. Prannoy will now face China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the quarterfinals.

F1 2022: Max Verstappen looks for home comfort at Belgium Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will return to work with a spring in his step this weekend when he bids to tighten his grip on the Formula One world championship with a second triumph at the Belgian Grand Prix. After wins in France and Hungary, Verstappen could also complete a hat-trick of consecutive victories as Ferrari flounder in pursuit having seen seven pole positions produce only three wins for Charles Leclerc.