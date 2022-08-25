Temple purified in Bihar’s Gaya after Muslim Minister entered into it with CM Nitish Kumar

The temple committee also demanded Minister Mohd. Israil Mansuri’s removal from Bihar Cabinet for entering into garbh-grih (sanctum sanctorum) of the famous Vishnupad temple along with CM Nitish Kumar

Purification prayer of the famous Vishnupad temple of Gaya in Bihar was done with all prayers and rituals on August 24 after Minister from the minority community entered into its sanctum sanctorum along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 22 to offer prayers.

The temple committee washed the temple premises and also demanded removal of the Minister from Mr. Kumar’s Cabinet. The State BJP leaders, earlier, had demanded ‘public apology’ from the Chief Minister for taking a non-Hindu inside the temple garbh-grih (sanctum sanctorum).

Entry of non-Hindus is strictly prohibited inside the world famous Vishnupad temple where people visit for prayer after offering pind dan of their ancestors on the bank of river Falgu. The code is written in bold fonts on the wall of the temple.

“There was lot of resentment among panda samaj (priest community) here after visit of a Minister from non-Hindu community along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The purification of the temple has been done with all rituals and prayers, while washing of the premises with water”, said chairman of the temple management committee Shambhulal Vitthal. He also demanded dismissal of the Minister from his post.

As many as 20-21 pandas (priests) were present and participated in the purification prayer, he added.

Earlier on August 22, Bihar’s Information and Technology Minister Mohd. Israil Mansuri had entered into sanctum sanctorum of famous Vishnupad temple along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was on a visit to Gaya to see preparation of annual pitrapaksha mela (fair for ancestral well-being).

The Minister who was recently made as party’s (JD-U) in-charge of the district, accompanied Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offered prayer.

“It was just a coincidence that I got opportunity to enter into the Vishnupad temple along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but I’m honoured to get inside the temple”, said the Minister after his visit to the temple.

“Since Mr. Mansuri had become the Minister for the first time, no one recognised him when he entered into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple”, said Mr. Vitthal, adding, “it has happened for the first time that a non-Hindu entered into the temple”.

Later, State BJP leaders sparked row over the Minister’s visit to the Vishnupad temple and demanded “public apology” from the Chief Minister.

“We demand a public apology from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for taking Mohd. Israil Mansuri into the Vishnupad temple where entry of non-Hindus is prohibited. Can he (Mr. Kumar) think of setting his foot inside Mecca? If the Chief Minister refuses to apologise, he should be ready for protests from BJP workers everywhere, including the State Aassembly”, said State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Other BJP leader and party MLA Haribhushan Thakur too questioned Minister Mohd. Israil Mansuri’s entry into the Vishnupad temple of Gaya. “When it is written on the wall of the temple that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited how the Chief Minister could take his Minister from other religious community there? It has hurt the sentiments of Hindus”, said Mr. Thakur.

However, making an oblique reference to the Gaya incident and BJP raising controversy over it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during trust vote debate in State Assembly on August 24 said it was because of JD(U) that Muslims had voted even for BJP in 2010 Assembly elections.

The JD(U) leaders, though, refrained from making any comment on the issue.