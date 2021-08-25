Top news of the day: Supreme Court asks Bengal to not go ahead with Pegasus inquiry; Kerala records 31,445 COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths, and more

Pegasus row | Supreme Court asks Bengal to not go ahead with judicial inquiry
The Supreme Court said it may take up the Pegasus cases next week and pass a comprehensive order.
Coronavirus | Kerala logs 31,445 cases, 215 deaths
The Test Positivity Rate in the State rises further to cross 19%; the last time the State crossed the 30,000-mark was on May 20 when it logged 30,491 cases.
Coronavirus | States asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 2 crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to States this month to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day on September 5.
E-visa must for Afghan nationals travelling to India: Home Ministry
“Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, the previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals who are presently not in India stand invalidated with immediate effect,” said a Ministry of Home Affairs statement.
Probe agencies, like judiciary, hit by lack of manpower, infrastructure: CJI
A Supreme Court Bench was hearing a plea about hundreds of criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs, both sitting and former, for years together.
Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief | Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to decide legality of his appointment within two weeks
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana allowed NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, to intervene in the case in the High Court.
Congress governments did asset monetisations too: Nirmala Sitharaman
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a scathing attack on those criticising the ₹6-lakh-crore monetisation plan, wondering whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even understands what such a move entails.
High Court issues notice to Delhi government on plea to ban sex-selective surgeries on infants
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction on a petition by Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation seeking to declare a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children, except in cases of life- threatening situations.
Two militants arrested for seeking ransom in Manipur
They allegedly kidnapped a driver and held him captive demanding a ransom from a woman in Kangpokpi district.
China, Taliban hold their first dialogue in Kabul
China along with Pakistan and Russia kept its embassy open in Kabul while other countries closed down their diplomatic missions after the Taliban took control of the city.
Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano
More than 140 earthquakes were recorded.
Pandemic made consumers reimagine their buying behaviours: Accenture study
Accenture report, “Life Reimagined: Mapping the motivations that matter for today’s consumers” found consumer values and buying motivations have fundamentally changed, with the focus shifting away from price and quality to what, how and why they bought.
NFT sales surge as speculators pile in, sceptics see bubble
The niche crypto asset, which is a blockchain-based record of ownership of a digital item such as an image or a video, exploded in popularity in early 2021, leaving many confused as to why so much money was being spent on items which do not physically exist.
Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe: International Paralympic Committee
Two taekwondo athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, were originally due to represent their country at the Tokyo Paralympics. But with the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the pair were among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.