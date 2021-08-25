Top news of the day: Supreme Court asks Bengal to not go ahead with Pegasus inquiry; Kerala records 31,445 COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Pegasus row | Supreme Court asks Bengal to not go ahead with judicial inquiry

The Supreme Court said it may take up the Pegasus cases next week and pass a comprehensive order.

The Test Positivity Rate in the State rises further to cross 19%; the last time the State crossed the 30,000-mark was on May 20 when it logged 30,491 cases.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 2 crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to States this month to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day on September 5.

“Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, the previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals who are presently not in India stand invalidated with immediate effect,” said a Ministry of Home Affairs statement.

A Supreme Court Bench was hearing a plea about hundreds of criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs, both sitting and former, for years together.

Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief | Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to decide legality of his appointment within two weeks

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana allowed NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, to intervene in the case in the High Court.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a scathing attack on those criticising the ₹6-lakh-crore monetisation plan, wondering whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even understands what such a move entails.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction on a petition by Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation seeking to declare a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children, except in cases of life- threatening situations.

They allegedly kidnapped a driver and held him captive demanding a ransom from a woman in Kangpokpi district.

China along with Pakistan and Russia kept its embassy open in Kabul while other countries closed down their diplomatic missions after the Taliban took control of the city.

More than 140 earthquakes were recorded.

Accenture report, “Life Reimagined: Mapping the motivations that matter for today’s consumers” found consumer values and buying motivations have fundamentally changed, with the focus shifting away from price and quality to what, how and why they bought.

The niche crypto asset, which is a blockchain-based record of ownership of a digital item such as an image or a video, exploded in popularity in early 2021, leaving many confused as to why so much money was being spent on items which do not physically exist.

Two taekwondo athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, were originally due to represent their country at the Tokyo Paralympics. But with the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the pair were among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.