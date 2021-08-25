Pandemic made consumers reimagine their buying behaviours: Accenture study

Some 22% of the respondents were still in the process of evolving values and purchasing mindsets, while pandemic had no impact on 7% of them

Some 71% of over 2,000 Indian consumers who participated in a survey said post pandemic they have reimagined their buying behaviours and reevaluated what was important for them in life, as per an Accenture report.

Some 22% of the respondents were still in the process of evolving values and purchasing mindsets, while pandemic had no impact on 7% of them.

Accenture report, “Life Reimagined: Mapping the motivations that matter for today’s consumers” found consumer values and buying motivations have fundamentally changed, with the focus shifting away from price and quality to what, how and why they bought.

Interestingly, a majority of respondents (59%) said they would switch retailers if they did not “offer new, fast and flexible delivery options of goods such as click-and-collect and curbside pickup”.

“Driving innovation and growth in a post-pandemic economy will require the C-Suite to structure the entire organisation to ensure all aspects of operations including marketing, sales, innovation, R&D and customer service, understand new consumer motivations,” said Vineet R. Ahuja, managing director and lead - consumer, sales and service, Accenture in India.