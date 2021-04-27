Top news of the day: Supreme Court allows Vedanta to produce oxygen at Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu; Election Commission bans victory processions on or after counting day, and more

The court said there should be no political bickering over oxygen generation by Vedanta as the country was facing a national crisis.

However, the apex court will not interfere in the work done by various High Courts across the country to monitor and manage life-saving COVID-19 management amid a second wave of the pandemic, a Special Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud made it clear.

The decision comes a day after the ECI faced flak from the Madras High Court over the violations of COVID-19 protocols during campaigning for the five Assembly elections. The court blamed the ECI for the second wave of the pandemic in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He made while inaugurating a series of blood donation camps at 13 locations in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the news reports which said that 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel in national capital have been converted into a COVID health facility for judges of Delhi High Court on its request, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said, “No communication has been made to anyone in this regard.”

Family members said that they kept the body in a queue and went to stand under some shade as a staff member of crematorium informed them that their turn would come by 6 p.m..

The inter-State border at Zuzuvadi in Hosur has started to see a trickle of people walking in with their belongings, with only a few hours left for the total lockdown announced by Karnataka State government.

Till the conclusion of the royal bath, nearly 2,000 seers of 13 akhadas (sects) had taken a dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pairi ghat which was reserved exclusively for them.

Facing a barrage of criticism from a number of international newspapers for its handling of the coronavirus crisis, the government hit out at The Australian newspaper for reproducing an article that portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a poor light, accusing him of “leading India” into a “viral apocalypse”.

A collective initiative of the U.S.-India Business Council of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum and Business Roundtable, the task force during its meeting in Washington on April 26 committed to get 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the next few weeks, Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said.

The task force would work towards domestic capacity enhancement and imports; logistical issues between States, including transportation, non-availability of cylinders and policy-level interventions, the industry body said in a statement.

Australia has suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the “very significant” spike in COVID-19 cases.