Ashoka Hotel to be used as COVID Health Centre

Facility for Delhi High Court judges

Following a request from the Delhi High Court, the city government has ordered that 100 rooms of the Ashoka Hotel here be used for setting up a COVID Health Centre facility for High Court judges, other judicial officers and their families.

The Primus Hospital will run the facility. The hotel staff will be provided with protective gear and given basic training.

As per the April 25 order, all the services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients will be provided by the hotel.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and to augment the hospital bed capacity, the Delhi government had, on April 14, issued another notification converting several hotels in the Capital as extended COVID Hospitals.

The medical services in these hotels will be provided by the linked hospitals.

“The linked private hospital shall admit positive patients in their extended COVID hospitals as per the patients’ medical condition and in case such patients turn severe at any point of time during their stay in the hotel, he/she shall be transferred/admitted to the linked private hospitals at its scheduled rates,” the Delhi government circular said.

“The hotel shall provide regular hotel services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients etc. at a price not greater than ₹5,000 for five star hotel and ₹4,000 for four/three star hotel per day per person,” the circular said.

It added that “the linked hospital shall be paid an amount, not greater than ₹5,000 per patient per day for their medical services to patients inclusive of all consumables, services of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and nursing staff etc. as per the norms.”

“However, investigation charges, if any, shall be charged by the linked hospital at their scheduled rates and for oxygen support the linked hospital is allowed to charge at the hotel at ₹2,000 per day basis,” the circular said.