Top news of the day: Rahul Gandhi tests positive for coronavirus; ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later, and more

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

A day after the Union Government announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all persons above 18 years eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, and giving the States the right to procure directly from the manufacturer, The Hindu’s Sobhana K. Nair spoke to T.S. Singh Deo, Health Minister of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, who warns that allowing the market forces to decide vaccine distribution could lead to chaos.

Only 54.41% healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, have been vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir even as 90 days have passed since the vaccine drive was started in the Union Territory (UT), according to the official data.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner (EC) Rajiv Kumar have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been working from home, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) officials.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the United States public health body has asked its citizens to avoid all travel to India. Issuing a Level 4 advisory, which is the highest available, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: "Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India."

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday told schools that the ICSE Class 10 examinations had been cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted interim stay on the Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid surge in COVID-19 cases. “There shall be an interim stay on the order of the high court,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said while hearing the state government's plea against the order passed on Monday.

The Gujarat government should impose a two-week lockdown in the state to check the spread of COVID-19, the IMA's state branch suggested in its submission to the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday.

The Centre on Tuesday advised Union Territories to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and augment laboratory and hospital infrastructure to prepare for the next three weeks keeping in view the critical situation.

Aviation safety watchdog DGCA on Tuesday allowed Boeing 737 MAX 8s to overfly India, in a move that will enable foreign carriers to operate the aircraft.

On a roll after back-to-back wins, the vintage Chennai Super Kings would look to extend their winning run when they clash with struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL match here on Wednesday.

Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match here on Wednesday.