Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

On Sunday, the former Congress chief had announced that he would suspend his political rallies in the wake of the rapid spread of the virus and also appealed to other parties to do so.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram tweeted, “Learned that Mr Rahul Gandhi has tested positive and has isolated himself. Deeply concerned. I wish him a full and speedy recovery”.

“Please take Care. With someone with your level of physical fitness should be a breeze. @RahulGandhi,” said Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari on Twitter.

Mr Gandhi’s results come a day after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had tested positive and was shifted to the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for monitoring and treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Mr Gandhi a speedy recovery. "I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhi Ji,"Mr Modi said on Twitter.