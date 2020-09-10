Top news of the day: Serum Institute pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial; five Rafale jets formally inducted into IAF, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Serum Institute of India in Pune has paused the clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University’s Jenner Institute and Astra Zeneca following a September 9 notice from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Coronavirus | Health Ministry issues revised SOP for exams

The revised SOP notes that in the regular course, a symptomatic candidate should be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or the university/ educational institution shall arrange for the exam at a later date, when the student is declared fit.

The jets were inducted into the No. 17 Golden Arrows squadron at a ceremony in Ambala. This is the first imported fighter to be inducted since the Sukhoi-30s from Russia in the late 90s.

The gurdwara is currently administered by the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), controlled by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the oldest allies of the BJP.

2009 Tehelka interview | Supreme Court asks Attorney General to assist court in Prashant Bhushan case

The Supreme Court on Thursday reached out to Attorney General K.K. Venugopal to act as amicus curiae and assist the court with legal questions raised in a contempt case initiated against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his remarks on judicial corruption in Tehelka magazine in 2009.

Fraudsters allegedly used cloned cheques to withdraw around ₹6 lakh from the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, which is entrusted with Ram mandir construction, and the police have launched a probe.

“After the death of ‘jan nayak’ (people’s leader) Karpoori Thakur, I stood behind you for last 32 years but not now…Please forgive me,” said Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his letter from the AIIMS, Delhi, to Mr. Lalu Prasad at the RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences), Ranchi. Mr. Singh is currently admitted at the AIIMS in Delhi as he was indisposed after his treatment for COVID-19 at Patna AIIMS and subsequent recovery a month ago.

Panicked residents — still struggling to get over last month’s catastrophic explosion — cracked open windows and called each other to warn them of the new fire. Local TV stations said the companies that have offices near the port have asked their employees to leave the area. Lebanese troops closed the major road that passes near the port referring traffic to other areas.

On September 9, it was announced that U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners would buy 1.75% stake in RIL’s retail arm for ₹7,500 crore.

The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) has resented a ‘snub’ to Indian national team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua despite his nomination for the Arjuna Award thrice since 2017. The MFA has sought a clarification from the Union government for “ignoring” the 29-year-old Jeje.