Reliance Industries jump 8.5%; market valuation touch nearly $200 billion

RIL’s market valuation rose to ₹14,66,589.53 crore.

Continuing its rally, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday zoomed 8.5% and the company’s market valuation rose to ₹14,66,589.53 crore ($199.64 billion) in late afternoon trade.

On Wednesday, it was announced that US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners would buy 1.75% stake in RIL’s retail arm for ₹7,500 crore.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 8.45% to a record high of ₹2,343.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, it gained 8.49% to a lifetime high of ₹2,344.95.

In the previous session too, it had closed with nearly 3% gain.

RIL’s market valuation rose to ₹14,66,589.53 crore (USD 199.64 billion) in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

Gain in Reliance Industries was also instrumental in market rally, with the 30-share BSE Sensex trading 544.58 points higher.

Silver Lake will invest ₹7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of RIL. This will mark the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in an RIL subsidiary after the $1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India’s largest and most profitable retail business spanning supermarkets, consumer electronics chain stores, cash and carry wholesale business, fast-fashion outlets, and online grocery store JioMart.