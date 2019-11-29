Top news of the day: GDP growth slips to a six-year low of 4.5%, Pragya Thakur apologies for Godse remarks, moves privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi, and more

Second quarter GDP growth slips to more than six-year low of 4.5%
The lowest GDP growth in six years and three months comes at a time when Parliament has been holding day-long discussions on the economic slowdown, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring the Upper House that we are not in a recession and may not ever be in one. | We are in a virtual free-fall, says Congress on GDP growth slip
Godse remark: After apology, Pragya Thakur moves privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
The Bhopal MP submitted a breach of privilege notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Mr. Gandhi for calling her a “terrorist”. Ms. Thakur, who was earlier forced to tender an unconditional apology for her praise for Nahuram Godse in the House, accused the Congress MP of breaching her privilege as a parliamentarian by calling her a “terrorist” even though there is no court conviction against her and sought action against him from the Speaker.
Uddhav Thackeray orders stoppage of work for Aarey car shed
“I have not ordered work [on the Metro project] to stop but I won’t allow trees to be killed … Not even one tree will be cut as long as I am the CM. I will review how and why these trees were cut,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.
Police nab four suspects over Hyderabad vet’s murder
Two lorry drivers and cleaners allegedly committed the crime; NCW to set up inquiry committee and seek detailed action report from police.
Blast at Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru; 6 injured
The injured have been admitted to St. John’s Hospital.
Malayalam poet Akkitham wins 55th Jnanpith Award
Born in 1926, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, popularly known as Akkitham is one of the most revered names in Malayalam poetry. Apart from poetry, his literary excellence has footprints in genre like drama, reminiscence, critical essays, children literature, short stories and translations.
Winter to be warmer than normal: IMD
“December to February is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country.”
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured us he represents all Sri Lankans: Jaishankar
He was responding to MDMK member Vaiko’s allegation in the Rajya Sabha that Mr. Rajapaksa, was “responsible for the genocide of Tamils”. Mr. Vaiko raised concerns about Mr. Jaishankar’s recent visit to Colombo. | Fight against terror tops Modi-Gotabaya talks
After Trump’s surprise Afghanistan visit, Taliban says ready to resume peace talks
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they were “ready to restart the talks” that collapsed after Mr. Trump had called them off earlier this year.
RBI sends DHFL to bankruptcy tribunal
DHFL was facing a liquidity crisis for more than an year after banks choked lending which resulted in defaults. Banks have an exposure of ₹40,000 crore to DHFL.
Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy semifinal | Karnataka’s Mithun picks five wickets in six balls
The pacer became the first bowler to have a hat-trick in all three formats in Indian domestic cricket.