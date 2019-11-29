Will take ties with India to higher levels, says Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday said he would strive to take his country’s bilateral relationship with India to a “very high level".

Speaking to reporters after a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he also said both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues relating to security and overall welfare of the people of the two countries.

The Sri Lanka’s newly elected President on Thursday arrived in New Delhi on his maiden state visit abroad after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka 10 days back in reflection of importance he attaches to ties with India.

The Sri Lankan leader said his expectations from the visit was very high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Rajapaksa are holding talks covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

“During my tenure as president, I want to bring the relationship between India and Sri Lanka to a very high level. We have a long-standing relationship historically as well as politically,” Mr. Rajapaksa said.

Both the countries need to work together on key issues like security, economic development and welfare of the people of India and Sri Lanka, he said.

“We need to work together for the benefit of the people of India and Sri Lanka,” Mr. Rajapaksa said in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Colombo-based officials said national and regional security, development cooperation and economic assistance are likely to come up at the high-level bilateral discussion that comes a fortnight after Mr. Rajapaksa clinched presidency.

Sri Lanka’s Tamil leadership and people are closely following the visit, especially since the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said after Mr. Jaishankar’s visit that New Delhi “expects” Sri Lanka to take forward its post-war reconciliation process, ensuring “equality, justice, peace and dignity” of the Tamil people.

(With inputs from Meera Srinivasan from Colombo)