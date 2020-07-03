Top news of the day: Age of expansionism over, Modi tells troops during Ladakh visit; India looks at August 15 launch for COVID-19 vaccine, and more

Age of expansionism over: Modi
Mr. Modi was addressing troops at Nimu in Ladakh in a surprise visit in the morning, his first after the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh between Indian and Chinese forces that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.
Analysis | With economic measures, India turns the tables on China
Reports have said the government is considering trade and procurement curbs targeting China. The government is also increasing scrutiny of Chinese investments in many sectors, and weighing a decision to keep out Chinese companies from 5G trials, in which they are now involved.
Government looks at August 15 launch for COVID-19 vaccine
Looking at launching the country’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine for public health use latest by August 15, 2020 after completion of all clinical trials, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has directed “strict fast track for all approvals related to initiation of the clinical trial and ensure that the subject enrolment is initiated no later than 7th July 2020”.
Early detection, timely management push COVID-19 recovery rate to over 60%, says Health Ministry
The country currently has 1,074 laboratories for COVID-19 testing — 775 government-run and 299 private — it said.
Eight U.P. policemen killed after assailants open fire at them in Kanpur, two accused shot dead later
The incident took place on the intervening night of July 2 and 3 in Bikru village under Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.
Sattankulam custodial deaths | Plea in Supreme Court seeks stripping of Home portfolio from Tamil Nadu CM
Petitioner A. Rajarajan accuses Edappadi K. Palaniswami of “screening and safeguarding” the accused police officers.
29 killed as train hits bus carrying Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan
They were returning from the shrine of Nankana Sahib in Punjab, say officials.
Democracy activist Nathan Law leaves Hong Kong
“As a global-facing activist, the choices I have are stark: to stay silent from now on, or to keep engaging in private diplomacy so I can warn the world of the threat of Chinese authoritarian expansion,” he said. “I made the decision when I agreed to testify before the U.S. Congress.”
Emami, HUL spar over ‘Glow & Handsome’ brand name
Home-grown FMCG firm Emami has strongly objected to Hindustan Unilever rebranding its men’s range of skincare product as ‘Glow & Handsome’, threatening legal action while claiming trademark rights over the name. In response, HUL said it is “fully conscious” of its rights and position and will protect it fully in all appropriate forums”.
No evidence found, Sri Lanka Police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
The Sri Lankan Police ended its investigation into allegations that the country’s 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, saying it found no evidence after recording statements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.