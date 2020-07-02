Sattankulam custodial deaths: Inspector, three policemen arrested

A CB–CID team investigating the twin custodial deaths case of Sattankulam in Tamil Nadu has arrested Inspector of Police of Sattankulam Sridhar.

Even as Mr. Sridhar was proceeding towards Theni in the small hours of Thursday, the CB–CID team intercepted the vehicle at Gangaikondan check-post near here, in which the police officer was travelling, and arrested him.

Another CB–CID team nabbed Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan, Head-Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, all attached to the Sattankulam police station, in connection with the twin murder.

With this, the CB–CID has so far arrested five persons, including Sub-Inspector Raghu Ganesh who was arrested on Wednesday night, in connection with the murder of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, who died in Kovilpatti Government Hospital recently due to suspected custodial torture after being arrested on June 19 night.

The CB-CID police produced Mr. Ganesh before Judicial Magistrate Hema around 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the suspended Sub-Inspector was remanded in judicial custody till July 16 and was lodged in Peroorani sub-jail near Thoothukudi.

Though sources in the CB–CID initially informed the media on Wednesday night that suspended constable Maharajan and Head-Constable Chelladurai have also been named as accused in this case, their names did not figure in the First Information Report.