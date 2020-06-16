Indian Army says 20 soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan area

The Indian Army has said in a statement that a total of 20 soldiers were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan area.
The statement also said that Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area, where they had clashed on Monday night. It added that in addition to the three soldiers, including a Colonel whose deaths were reported earlier, 17 Indian troops who were critically injured during the clash and were exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain, succumbed to their injuries.
Also read | There has been no firing on the border since 1975.
“Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” the statement said.
The clash came amidst a “de-escalation” process that was started last week after a month long stand-off between troops at several points along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim.
“During the de-escalation process under way in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides,” the Army said in a statement on Tuesday.
Also read: What explains the India-China border flare-up?
Senior military officials met at the venue of the clash to defuse the situation, the Army stated.
As news of the brutal clash which, according to sources, included the use of iron clubs and rocks by the Chinese troops emerged, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the operational situation along with the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), the three Service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
