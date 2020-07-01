Top news of the day: Six killed in boiler blast at power station in T.N.; Modi quits Weibo after China apps ban, and more

Of the 16 injured, 11, who had sustained over 40 % burns were referred to Chennai while the remaining were admitted to the NLC General Hospital in the township.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official page on Chinese social media website Weibo went blank with the removal of his photograph and all 115 posts made over the past five years.

More meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level.

In a conversation with four Indian nurses working in New Zealand, Australia, the U.K. and India, Mr. Gandhi asserted that it was important to accept and face the problem to effectively combat it.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol, on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patanjali Ayurved claims there are no AYUSH Ministry restrictions on selling Coronil.

The scheme assumes significance as India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents per annum, one of the highest globally, in which about 1.5 lakh people are killed and about 3 lakh are crippled.

In response to an Right to Information (RTI) query filed by a PTI journalist, Lokpal said, “1,427 complaints were received up to 31.03.2020 [not in prescribed format], out of which 1,345 have been disposed of.”

Troops intercepted a group of militants when it entered about 400 metres into the Indian side from across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri, triggering a gunfight. | CRPF jawan, civilian killed in Sopore attack

Unless Americans wear masks and recommit to social distancing, the daily increase in new cases nationwide, currently around 40,000, could reach 100,000, Dr. Fauci said.

Petitioner says his plea is in sync with the recent push by the government for locally manufactured goods. | India to ban Chinese companies from highway projects, says Gadkari

The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board by next week.