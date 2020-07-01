News

Top news of the day: Six killed in boiler blast at power station in T.N.; Modi quits Weibo after China apps ban, and more

Smoke billows from a fire after an explosion at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on July 1, 2020.

Smoke billows from a fire after an explosion at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on July 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Six killed, 16 injured in boiler blast at power station in T.N.

Of the 16 injured, 11, who had sustained over 40 % burns were referred to Chennai while the remaining were admitted to the NLC General Hospital in the township.

China apps ban | Modi quits Weibo social media site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official page on Chinese social media website Weibo went blank with the removal of his photograph and all 115 posts made over the past five years.

Ladakh face-off | India, China stress on need for expeditious, phased de-escalation

More meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level.

Coronavirus | Rahul says governments trying to manage perceptions about the pandemic

In a conversation with four Indian nurses working in New Zealand, Australia, the U.K. and India, Mr. Gandhi asserted that it was important to accept and face the problem to effectively combat it.

Coronavirus | Mumbai’s top mandal cancels Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol, on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Patanjali to sell Coronil as ‘immunity booster’, not as ‘cure for COVID-19’

Patanjali Ayurved claims there are no AYUSH Ministry restrictions on selling Coronil.

Government to kickstart cashless treatment for road accident victims with ₹2.5 lakh cap per case

The scheme assumes significance as India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents per annum, one of the highest globally, in which about 1.5 lakh people are killed and about 3 lakh are crippled.

Lokpal gets 1,427 complaints in one year

In response to an Right to Information (RTI) query filed by a PTI journalist, Lokpal said, “1,427 complaints were received up to 31.03.2020 [not in prescribed format], out of which 1,345 have been disposed of.”

Pakistan terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

Troops intercepted a group of militants when it entered about 400 metres into the Indian side from across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri, triggering a gunfight. | CRPF jawan, civilian killed in Sopore attack

Coronavirus | Fauci warns spread of COVID-19 ‘could get very bad’, says no guarantee of vaccine

Unless Americans wear masks and recommit to social distancing, the daily increase in new cases nationwide, currently around 40,000, could reach 100,000, Dr. Fauci said.

Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, major e-commerce firms on plea seeking display of manufacturing country’s name on products sold

Petitioner says his plea is in sync with the recent push by the government for locally manufactured goods. | India to ban Chinese companies from highway projects, says Gadkari

Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman, Imran Khwaja takes over as interim head

The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board by next week.

