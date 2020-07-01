National

Pakistani terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

An Army soldier is seen near the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

An Army soldier is seen near the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

An AK 47 rifle along with two magazines was recovered

A Pakistani terrorist was killed on Wednesday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army officer said.

Also read: Chenab valley terror-free: Govt

Troops intercepted the group when it entered 400 metres into this side from across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri around 05:55 hours, triggering a gunfight, the officer said.

He said one terrorist was killed and an AK 47 rifle along with two magazines was recovered from his possession.

The search operation to track down other members of the group was on when last reports came in, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 10:22:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistani-terrorist-killed-as-army-foils-infiltration-bid-in-rajouri/article31959936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY