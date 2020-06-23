Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved claims it can "cure COVID-19 in 7 days"

Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched what he claimed was the first ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19 even as the scientific community is struggling to develop an effective cure for the highly contagious disease.

Patanjali claimed ‘Coronil’ and ‘Swasari’ had shown “100% favourable results” during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Launching the medicines at a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev claimed “100 per cent recovery from COVID-19 within seven days of consuming the medicine is guaranteed.” This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure, he added.

Manufactured by Haridwar-based Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, the medicine is the result of a research partnership between Patanjali Research Institute and the Jaipur-based National Institute of Medical Sciences.

The drug was clinically tried on 280 COVID-19 positive persons out of which 69% were cured within three days, Ramdev said at the launch of the medicine held at Patanjali Yogpeeth in the presence of NIMS Director Dr Balbir Singh Tomar and allopathic and ayurvedic experts involved in the research behind making the drug.

The Corona kit consists of three medicines - Coronil, Swasari and Anu Tel. Coronil is made of the extracts of pure Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha. Shwasari works on strengthening the respiratory system and cures the obvious symptoms of corona including cough, cold and fever, while Anu Tel is a nasal drop that helps build immunity, the firm said.

The kit is priced at ₹545 for 30 days, can be ordered online through a mobile app from next Monday.

Patanjali claims that its corona medicine kit can also be taken as prevention for coronavirus.