National

Three CRPF jawans, civilian injured in Sopore attack

Seurity personnels take positions during an encounter in Sopore township in Baramulla district of Kashmir.

Seurity personnels take positions during an encounter in Sopore township in Baramulla district of Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Militants opened indiscriminate fire on a CRPF patrol party of 179 Battalion in Model Town, an official said

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian were injured in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore area on Wednesday.

An official said militants opened indiscriminate fire on a CRPF patrol party of 179 Battalion in Model Town of Sopore in the morning.

Four people, inlcuding three CRPF personnel, were injured, the officials said.

Also read: Police arrest 19-year-old LeT terrorist from Baramulla

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and searches are on to arrest the attackers.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 9:17:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/crpf-personnel-injured-in-militant-attack-in-jks-baramulla/article31959582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY