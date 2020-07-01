Three CRPF jawans, civilian injured in Sopore attack

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian were injured in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore area on Wednesday.

An official said militants opened indiscriminate fire on a CRPF patrol party of 179 Battalion in Model Town of Sopore in the morning.

Four people, inlcuding three CRPF personnel, were injured, the officials said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and searches are on to arrest the attackers.