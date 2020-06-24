Record spike in cases in Navi Mumbai and Panvel

Navi Mumbai and Panvel reported their highest single-day surges of 321 and 95 cases respectively. The last single-highest surge was 202 cases reported on June 18.

Navi Mumbai also reported its youngest COVID-19 death, with a 13-year-old boy from Airoli with congenital muscular dystrophy succumbing to the virus. He also had pneumonia. Two other fatalities were reported, taking its death toll to 180. The city’s case tally has risen to 5,393. With 85 patients being discharged, the city’s total tally of recoveries is 3,086.

Of the cases reported on Wednesday, 195 are men and 126 are women. A maximum of 82 cases were recorded in Airoli, while 51 were reported from Nerul. While there are 2,127 active cases, the recovery rate is 57 %. The city’s case fatality rate stands at 3.3%.

So far, 18,062 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which 11,845 reports were negative, while 824 are pending. Till now, 40,339 people have completed home quarantine.

With the latest cases, the case load in Panvel has increased to 1,530, and 76 recoveries has taken its tally of recoveries to 1,055. Two deaths were also reported in the area, pushing its toll to 65. Of the total cases, 410 are active. While the recovery rate is 68%, the case fatality rate stands at 4.2%.

Till now, 4,786 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which 140 reports are pending. Panvel Rural recorded 37 new cases, taking its cumulative tally to 683. Seventeen patients were discharged, pushing its tally of recoveries to 473.

With one death, the toll has risen to 16 in Panvel Rural. There are 194 active cases, while the recovery rate is 69% and the case fatality rate stands at 2.3%.