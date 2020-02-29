Top news of the day: U.S. and Taliban sign deal to end America’s longest-running war, patient tested negative for COVID-19 dies in Kerala, and more

The United States and Taliban signed a peace agreement aimed at ending 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan, America’s longest-running war. According to the agreement, United States will begin withdrawing thousands of forces from Afghanistan. U.S. troop levels are to drop to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the four to five months following the deal.

Sources at Government Medical College, Ernakulam,cited acute pneumonia and respiratory failure as the cause of death. The body has not yet been released as results of a second test for COVID-19 is awaited from the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha. | 112 Wuhan evacuees sheltered at ITBP quarantine facility test negative for COVID-19 | Qatar confirms first coronavirus case | All about COVID-19

The march was taken out under the banner of “Delhi Peace Forum” in the backdrop of the communal violence that took place in parts of northeast Delhi, in which 42 people have died since February 24. | BSF to rebuild burnt house of constable | Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 | NHRC forms fact-finding team to probe violence in northeast Delhi

Toll rises to two in as many days of clashes between Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and non-tribals.

The four convicts — Akshay Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar — are scheduled to be hanged at 6 a.m. on March 3.

The NIA arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama, for allegedly aiding and providing logistics to Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

The expressway will pass through Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun districts.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that under the rural job scheme MNREGA the government should give employment for 150 days a year at a daily wage of ₹500 to revive rural demand and economy.

The appointment of Mr. Muhyiddin, who heads former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu party, will ironically bring back to power the United Malays National Organisation, which was ousted by Mr. Mahathir’s ruling alliance in the 2018 elections. Mr. Mahathir struck a new deal early on February 29 to work with his former ruling alliance led by rival Anwar Ibrahim to thwart Mr. Muhyiddin’s plan but failed.

As per DoT estimates, the company’s liability stands at over ₹35,000 crore.

The win meant India entered the semifinals with an all-win record.

Prithvi Shaw (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) hit contrasting half-centuries to take the fight to the rival camp. However, Hanuma Vihari’s (55 off 70 balls) dismissal at the stroke of tea tilted the scale in New Zealand’s favour as they gained a clear upper-hand by stumps.