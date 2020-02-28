NZ vs IND second Test | Advantage home pacers, says Trent Boult

Trent Boult was full of beans ahead of the second Test on a greenish Hagley Oval pitch.

He said here on Friday, “I wouldn't say the confidence is through the roof but we're very excited about continuing from where we left off in Wellington.”

Boult said the conditions here suited the Kiwi pacemen. “I like the overheads that present down here in terms of the cloud cover and the swing that's on offer.”

The left-arm pace spearhead said: “Its always a good surface here. There's always a little bit there in the initial stages of that first innings but it turns into a good surface.”

On the pitch being green, Boult said: “Traditionally you come down here and normally see a bit of grass so, from my point of view, I hope it stays that way and that we get it to move around a bit.”

The spinners haven't been too successful here. “There hasn't been too many wickets taken here by spinners, but if that suggests there isn't much turn I'm not sure. Generally it's a wicket that has good pace and carry and it swings around here a bit and it generally produces a good contest between bat and ball.”