U.S. aims to withdraw all forces ‘within 14 months’: U.S.-Afghan declaration

Delegates gather ahead of the signing ceremony between the United States and the Afghan Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29.

The Doha accord would see thousands of American troops quit Afghanistan in a phased plan

The United States and its allies will withdraw all their forces from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban abide by an agreement due to be signed in Doha on Saturday, Washington and Kabul said in a joint statement.

Both the U.S. and the Taliban delegation have arrived at Doha ceremony to sign deal with Taliban

After an initial reduction of troops to 8,600 within 135 days of Saturday’s signing, the U.S. and its partners “will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months... and will withdraw all their forces from remaining bases”, the declaration stated.

The Doha accord would see thousands of American troops quit Afghanistan in a phased plan after more than 18 years in return for various security commitments from the insurgents and a pledge to hold talks with the government in Kabul.

