Top news of the day: Over 40 die in Delhi grain market fire, Unnao rape victim laid to rest, and more

Over 40 die in major fire at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area
The building did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services. | One of the worst tragedies in Delhi | Building owner, manager arrested
Unnao rape victim's last rites performed
The victim’s sister was adamant that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself come to their residence and promise action in the case. Senior officials and police officers from Lucknow made several failed attempts of negotiation before the family agreed to performing the last rites.
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha
The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. | What is Citizenship (Amendment) Bill?
Passage of citizenship Bill will mark victory of Jinnah’s thinking over Gandhi’s: Tharoor
The passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament will mark the definitive victory of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s thinking over that of Mahatma Gandhi’s, the senior Congress leader said, asserting that the exercise of granting citizenship on the basis of religion will reduce India to a “Hindutva version of Pakistan”.
Change in mindset needed to curb atrocities on women, says Venkaiah
“I always feel that more than Bills, what is needed is the political will coupled with the administrative skill to root out the social evil,” the Vice-President says.
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days
The 90-year-old singer, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11, took to Twitter to update her fans about her health and thanked them for their prayers and well wishes.
Boris Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with Narendra Modi to build new India
“British Indians have played a vital role in helping the Conservatives win elections in the past. When I told Narendrabhai [Modi] this, he just laughed and said Indians are always on the winning side,” said a tilak and garland sporting Mr. Johnson.
Hong Kong sees biggest protests since democrats’ election boost
It is estimated that a turnout of 800,000 attended the rally, while the police said it was about 183,000.
Bharti Telecom seeks ₹4,900 crore FDI nod, infusion to make Airtel foreign firm
The company has sought government nod for big investments from Singapore-based Singtel and other foreign entities, say sources.
Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals
Warne led an unheralded bunch of players to an unlikely triumph during the inaugural edition of IPL back in 2008.