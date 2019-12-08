43 die in major fire at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area

At least 43 people died and around 16 injured after a major fire broke out in Anaj Mandi area of Central Delhi on Sunday morning.

The building did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

A call about the fire was received at 5.22 a.m. following which more than 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. During the rescue operation, over 53 people trapped in the building were shifted to hospital where at least 43 succumbed to injuries during treatment. Doctors say the death toll might rise.

Mr. Garg said that it was four-storey building. It seems that the fire started from the second floor and soon reaches to all the other floors. Only four people succumbed to burn injuries and the rest died due to asphyxiation.

“More than 30 fire tenders were pressed into action, 150 fire personnel carried out the rescue operation. We removed all occupants from the building and rushed them to hospital. Two fire personnel also sustained leg injuries while carrying out rescue operations,” he said.

No ventilation

There was no ventilation in the building. Only one window and two exists were there. One of the exit was blocked.

“Fire services arrived at the spot within five minutes but due to the narrow lane only one fire engine entered the area at a time. We entered the building from terrace by cutting iron grills,” Mr. Garg added.

Each floor of the building was being used for different work. Most of the bodies were found in hall located on fourth floor where workers were sleeping when the fire broke out, he said.

The injured were shifted to the LNJP hospital, the RML Hospital and the Hindu Rao Hospital.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (North) said an FIR under IPC Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at Sadat Bazar police station. The owner is untraceable.