Top news of the day: Former India opener Chetan Chauhan succumbs to COVID-19; U.S. FDA approves rapid, inexpensive saliva test for novel coronavirus, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day.

Photo: news.yale.edu

Instead of relying on nasopharyngeal specimens, the new test uses saliva, which makes the sample collection non-invasive.

As per the arrangements, the Rajya Sabha chamber, its galleries and the Lok Sabha chamber will be used for seating the members of the House. This includes 60 members in the chamber and 51 in the galleries of the Rajya Sabha, leaving out the first row, and the remaining 132 in the chamber of the Lok Sabha.

“The U.S. crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days. India took 156 days to reach this national figure,” the Ministry said as the number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the country reached 49,980 as per official data.

Jaipur Chief Medical and Health Officer Narottam Sharma said the first report had come out positive due to a technical error in the RT-PCR test. “However, he has tested negative in two subsequent reports,” Dr. Sharma said, adding that there is a possibility of an error cropping up due to mistakes by the health staff or technical issues.

The plea filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought directions to the Centre to take steps to remove anomalies in divorce laws and make them uniform for all citizens without prejudice on the basis of religion, race, cast, sex or place of birth.

Talking to media, the victim’s father had claimed that upon discovering the body in a sugarcane field, he saw it was mutilated. However, the district police chief said the reports of mutilation were “completely false.” BSP chief Mayawati said the minor dalit girl’s rape and brutal murder was shameful.

A break of two decades from the classroom could not dampen the spirit of 54-year-old Jagarnath Mahto, Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Development Minister, from wearing the hat of a student again. Last time he stepped into classroom was when he appeared for the matriculation examination in 1995. Driven by the urge to complete his education, Mr. Mahto decided to jump headlong into the world of learning despite his advancing age.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said if elected, he will stand with India as it faced challenges in the region and also have “honest conversations” with the country.

Gold prices in India and around the world continued to hit new highs in July 2020. The precious metal surged 28% this year to more than ₹50,000 per 10g.

The 39-year-old is the only captain to have won all ICC trophies — T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.