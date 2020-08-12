Top news of the day: District Magistrate to probe Bengaluru violence; probe officers of Delhi riots and Bhima Koregaon cases get Home Ministry medal, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

District Magistrate to probe Bengaluru violence

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the government’s decision after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Probe officers of Delhi riots, Bhima Koregaon cases get Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo heads the Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the riots in northeast Delhi, where more than 50 people were killed. Mr. Deo, who was also probing the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia, was reprimanded by the Election Commission of India in February.

Pranab Mukherjee’s health continues to remain critical

“Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said in a bulletin.

Nagaland divided over Governor Ravi

Traditional tribal groups in Nagaland and some extremist groups do not appear to be on the same page as the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, or NSCN (IM) over Governor R.N. Ravi’s continuation as the interlocutor for the ongoing peace talks.

Coronavirus | India’s high recovery rate result of successful implementation of effective containment strategy: Health Ministry

India’s coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery rate soared past 70% with 16,39,599 people having recuperated from the disease so far in the country, while active cases comprise 27.64% of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said.

New Parliament building: Three firms remain in running for project

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has selected three firms — Larsen and Toubro Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Ltd. and Tata Projects Ltd. — from the seven that applied for pre-qualification to bid for the project to construct the new Parliament building.

Kamala Harris, supporter of Green Card reform, is now on the U.S. presidential ticket

Ms. Harris, 55, is the first woman of Indian descent and black woman to be on the presidential ticket of a major political party in the U.S. The move puts her in a powerful position to lead the Democratic party in the near future and with a shot at the presidency in four to eight years.

Kamala Harris’ nomination adds ‘fuel to fire’ for China-U.S. conflict: Chinese observers

China on Wednesday officially declined to react to the U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s move to pick Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate but the official media in Beijing said that her nomination will add fuel to fire to the current conflict between the two sides given her strong stand on human rights issues relating to Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Narendra Modi to launch transparent taxation platform tomorrow

The virtual event will be witnessed by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants’ associations and “eminent” taxpayers, an official statement said.

Today's top business news: Updates on the economy, markets, and finance

Stocks snap six days of gains, gold falls below $1,900 level, UK's Q2 GDP contracts 20%, and more.

CSK expect Dhoni to be part of IPL 2021 and 2022: CEO Kasi Vishwanathan

IPL 2020 is to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.