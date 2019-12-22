Plan to build new Parliament building takes off

A 9.5-acre plot opposite the Parliament House is likely to be used for the construction of a new Parliament building. On Saturday, the government acted to change the use of the plot, meant for recreation presently, to “Parliament House” in Delhi’s Master Plan-2021.

In a notification issued through the Delhi Development Authority, the government sought — for 30 days — objections to and suggestions on its proposal to change the use of the plot.

Revamp on the cards

The plot is opposite the Parliament House, with Red Cross Road to its north, Raisina Road to its south and Parliament to its west. It is now marked for recreational use in the form of a district park, the notification said.

The notification comes at a time when the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, under which the DDA operates, is preparing for a revamp of Parliament, the Central Vista and government offices in the area.

While the Ministry is yet to make the plan public, sources have said the Prime Minister’s residence could be shifted closer to the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block.

In the notification, the DDA also proposed changing the use of a 15-acre plot on Church Road near the Central Secretariat bus terminal from transportation (bus terminal and parking) and recreational (neighbourhood play area) to “government office”. Another plot to the south of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road that houses the National Archives was proposed to be changed from public and semi-public facilities to “government office”.