Voting for 58 seats on May 25; 28 States, Union Territories to complete polling with Phase 6

Campaigning ended on Thursday for the penultimate phase of the general elections to be held on May 25, with both the BJP and the INDIA bloc moving the pitch to post-poll arithmetic.

If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately: Deve Gowda to Prajwal Revanna

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda issued a warning to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India, surrender to the police, or face his anger and that of all family members. Mr. Deve Gowda, who issued the warning through his letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), said, “I have issued a warning to Prajwal Revanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further.”

Modi keeps up reservation rhetoric, says Congress wants to give SC, ST quotas to people who practice ‘vote jihad’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners had partitioned the country into three nations for their “vote bank” and were now saying that Muslims also had the first right on the remaining part of India. He again accused the Opposition alliance of wanting to snatch the reservation to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes guaranteed by the Constitution and give it to those who practised “vote jihad”.

INDIA bloc will win all seven seats in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi would be won by the INDIA bloc, which will form the government at the Centre at the end of the general election. Addressing a rally at Dilshad Garden in honour of Congress’s North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, Mr. Gandhi said, “The Lok Sabha election results will surprise everyone. INDIA bloc will form the government, and all the seats in Delhi will be won by us.”

Military Affairs Department seeks feedback from three services on Agnipath scheme

As the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers into the three services completes two years, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), headed by the Chief of Defence Staff, has sought feedback from the forces on the scheme.

11 candidates older than 80 years, 537 in 25-30 age range

Eleven candidates older than 80 and 537 in the 25-30 age range are contesting the Lok Sabha elections, according to an analysis of election data gathered by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Police drive SUV through AIIMS-Rishikesh ward to nab accused

It looked like a scene straight out of a movie when the Uttarakhand Police drove an SUV through an emergency ward, up to the sixth floor, of AIIMS Rishikesh to arrest a staffer accused of sexual harassment. The car, trundling through the ward, shocked patients and attendants. The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Unknown bust of the architect who designed the Florence cathedral dome found after 700 years

A previously unknown terracotta bust of the famed early Renaissance architect who designed the Florence Cathedral dome was unveiled on May 23 in the Tuscan capital, where it will be displayed permanently following restoration. The Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore called the discovery of the terracotta bust of Filippo Brunelleschi “exceptional.”

First transwoman to enrol for Kathakali at RLV College scripts another history, bags first rank

After becoming the first ever transwoman to enrol for Kathakali at the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, Renjumol Mohan has now bettered that history by bagging first rank in BA Kathakali Vesham at Mahatma Gandhi University.

French judicial officials open theft probe before Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball goes to auction

French judicial officials have opened an investigation into the possible theft of a trophy that was awarded to the late Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup and is set to be auctioned. The prosecutor’s office noted that the probe was handed over to a special police unit combating trafficking in cultural property.

Diego Maradona’s Golden Ball trophy went missing under uncertain circumstances and only recently resurfaced. It is set to be auctioned in Paris on June 6 by the Aguttes auction house.

Dinesh Karthik calls time on IPL and international career

The Eliminator between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals ended up being Dinesh Karthik’s swansong, bringing down curtains on a 20-year-old career marked by a series of comebacks across formats.

IPL 2024: Will Royals rule the roost or Sunrisers shimmer?

The wheel of fortune spins quite fast in the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, who meet in Qualifier 2 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, will attest to this. Friday’s clash will thus pit two sides that have seen shifts in momentum, and each side will be hoping that Lady Fortuna sheds her capricious whims and smiles only in its direction.