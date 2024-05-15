PM Modi’s assets total ₹3 crore, mostly fixed deposits: election affidavit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses assets amounting to a little over ₹3 crore, most of it in bank fixed deposits, according to his election affidavit. As required, Mr. Modi submitted the affidavit while filing his nomination papers on May 14 as a candidate from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, a seat he has held twice earlier.

BJP, Congress presidents have replied to notice on MCC violation by PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi: Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said both BJP and Congress presidents responded to notices issued to them on Model Code of Conduct violations by their star campaigners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, respectively.

U.S. lawmakers to introduce legislation to formalise Indian Ocean strategy

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee will introduce legislation on Tuesday requring the U.S. administration to present a formal and “cohesive” Indian Ocean strategy across key departments.

ISRO captures signatures of recent solar eruptive events

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has captured the signatures of the recent solar eruptive events from Earth, Sun-Earth L1 Point, and the Moon. A powerful solar storm impacted Earth earlier this month, triggered by the highly active region AR13664. This region unleashed a series of X-class flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) directed at Earth.

U.S. warns potential risk of sanctions, in wake of Chabahar port deal between Iran and India

The new 10-year agreement between India and Iran to develop the Chabahar port carries the “potential risk” of sanctions, the U.S. State Department said, casting a cloud over whether the special exemption India had received from the U.S. in 2018 will still be applicable for the next phase of development and investments in the Iranian project.

Govt. extends ban imposed on LTTE for five years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for another five years as the group “continues to foster a separatist tendency amongst the masses” and as its affiliates “enhance the support base for the LTTE in India, and particularly in Tamil Nadu,” which will impact the territorial integrity of the country.

Supreme Court reserves order on contempt notice issued to Ramdev, Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved in ads case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in contempt proceedings against yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his close associate Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, the company they co-founded, for defying a court undertaking to not publish misleading advertisements of their herbal products in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

‘China-Myanmar module’ of NSCN-IM supported Meitei outfits to fan ethnic violence in Manipur: NIA

The National Investigation Agency has said in a chargesheet that the “China-Myanmar module” of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) supported the cadres of two banned Meitei outfits to infiltrate India in order to exploit the current ethnic unrest in Manipur with a larger goal to destabilise the State and wage a war against the Government of India.

Rae Bareli, Amethi have given us everything, say Sonia and Rahul

A proposed food park would have transformed lives in Rae Bareli and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh but the BJP government stopped it, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Hena Shahab in fray as Independent in Siwan makes it tough for RJD

Hena Shahab, wife of don-turned-politician the late Mohammad Shahabuddin is contesting as an Independent this time in Siwan. Her entry into the scene has complicated the field for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

‘Credit for split’ in Shiv Sena and NCP should be given to Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP senior leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would not have rebelled, but when someone was pushed to the wall, they’re left with no other option, and that is what happened in Mr. Shinde’s case.

Former Indian Army officer employed with U.N. killed in Rafah

Former Army officer Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, who was working with the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), was killed and another staff member injured when their vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza strip bordering Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, on Monday morning.

IPL-17, DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals keep campaign alive as they finish the league stage with a win

Delhi Capitals not only barely managed to keep itself alive in the race to the Playoffs but also made things worse for Lucknow Super Giants after beating the latter by 19 runs in an IPL match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.