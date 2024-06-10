72-member NDA Ministry takes charge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for a third successive term on Sunday, along with 71 other members of his Council of Ministers, at a ceremony held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Of the 81 slots allowed in the Union Council of Ministers, a relatively large cohort of 72 members was sworn in, reflecting a coalition government emphasising both continuity and change, with a sizeable representation of 11 portfolios given to the BJP’s allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Indian Navy gets its first woman helicopter pilot

Sub Lieutenant Anamika B. Rajeev became the Indian Navy’s first woman helicopter pilot during a passing out parade held in the naval air station INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Ranipet district last week.

Narendra Modi 3.0 | Who’s who in the Council of Ministers

Having secured the numbers to form the government, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, administered the oath of office on June 9. Here we list down the stated policy priorities and biographies of the incoming Council of Ministers.

India-Singapore ties are enduring and bipartisan: Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

With a new government in place in Delhi, Singapore hopes to schedule the Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) with India shortly, says Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. In an exclusive interview, Mr. Balakrishnan spoke about the impact of the elections on ties, the “missed opportunity” of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the new buzz around Andhra Pradesh’s capital Amaravati.

Nine pilgrims killed as their bus comes under fire in Jammu’s Reasi

At least eight pilgrims were killed and several others were injured after their bus came under fire from gunmen in Jammu on Sunday afternoon. The 53-seater bus was fired upon at around 6:10 p.m. in the Pouni area of Jammu’s Reasi district. Officials said that the bodies of the victims, including the bus driver, bore bullet wounds, adding that there were also empty cartridges at the spot.

Nadda’s inclusion as Minister indicates imminent overhauling of BJP’s organisational structure

BJP president J.P. Nadda’s inclusion in the new Council of Ministers of the NDA government on Sunday has indicated an imminent overhauling of the party’s organisational structure, given that his tenure is to end in June.

Leaders of Delhi’s ‘comfort zone’ in the neighbourhood, minus Afghanistan, Pakistan and Myanmar, at swearing-in

Leaders of seven neighbouring countries attended the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Forecourt in Delhi on Sunday. After the ceremony, all seven leaders including Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay attended the ceremonial banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, and met with Mr. Modi together on Sunday evening.

Maratha quota: Jarange-Patil warns of defeating all leaders who oppose Maratha interests in Assembly polls

Continuing his indefinite hunger strike for the second day on Sunday, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil warned that any political leader opposing the interests of the Maratha community would be defeated in the upcoming State Assembly election.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP rejects offer of Union Minister of State post

While the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was given a Ministerial berth in the new Council of Ministers, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on June 9 declined the BJP’s offer of a Minister of State position with Independent charge.

French President Macron calls a snap legislative election after defeat in EU vote

French President Emanuel Macron said on June 9 he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.

Alcaraz beats Zverev to win first French Open title

Carlos Alcaraz fought back to defeat Alexander Zverev in a five-set French Open final on June 9 and become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

India beat Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller

Indian bowlers, led by an outstanding Jasprit Bumrah, were collectively brilliant, firing their team to a thrilling six-run win over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match here on June 9.