Indian Navy gets its first woman helicopter pilot

Sub Lieutenant Anamika B. Rajeev became the Indian Navy’s first woman helicopter pilot during a passing out parade held in the naval air station INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Ranipet district last week.

A total of 21 officers were awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Wings’ by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. A passing out parade was held on June 7 to mark the graduation of the 102nd Helicopter Conversion Course.

The ceremony also marked the completion of Stage I training of the 4th Basic Helicopter Conversion Course in which three officers successfully completed their Stage – (I) training. Lieutenant Jamyang Tsewang became the first commissioned naval officer from the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to a Defence press release.

The trainees completed an intensive 22-week training programme encompassing rigorous flying and ground training at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the alma mater of all helicopter pilots of the Indian Navy.

Lieutenant Gurkirat Rajput received the FOC-in-C, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy for the trainee pilot standing First in Order of Merit in flying. Lt Nitin Sharan Chaturvedi received the Sub Lieutenant Kunte Memorial Book Prize for standing First in Order of Merit in ground subjects.

Lieutenant Deepak Gupta received the Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy for first in Overall Order of Merit. The Helicopter Training School at Arakkonam has trained 849 pilots of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard as well as friendly foreign nations.