T.N. tops in reporting grave crimes against senior citizens

Tamil Nadu has topped the country in reporting grave crimes, particularly murder, against senior citizens. The State stood second after Maharashtra in reporting incidents of robbery and snatching targeting elders.

The National Crime Records Bureau statistics released late on Monday for 2017 revealed that 188 senior citizens were murdered in Tamil Nadu, followed by 152 in Maharashtra and 127 in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 62 senior citizens were victims of attempt-to-murder cases in Tamil Nadu, which is the second highest in the country after Maharashtra that reported 66 such cases.

When it came to robbery, snatching and theft cases in which the victims were senior citizens, Tamil Nadu reported 685 cases, which is again the highest after Maharashtra.

Backlog cases

Data showed that 1,705 cases reported in 2016 were pending investigation and carried forward to the next year that added up 4,474 cases in which elders were victims.

Tamil Nadu also reported 5,303 offences against the State in 2015-17, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 4,815 cases. Offences against the State are primary cases booked on charges of sedition.

Tamil Nadu also tops in public agitations with 60 cases in 2017, second to Maharashtra with 129 cases.

Of the total 2,136 detenues lodged in prisons across the country, the State detained the highest number of 810 persons, including those held under the Goondas Act, followed by Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir that had 345 and 212 detenues respectively. Of the 1,361 prisons in India, Tamil Nadu has 138, the maximum number of prisons, with 23,281 inmates.

Prison revenue

Telangana took the first position in the revenue generated through the prison industry by earning ₹59.92 crore.

Tamil Nadu which was on the top for two consecutive years took the second place in 2017 with ₹56.83 crore.

Prison industry involves engaging inmates in various income-generating employment opportunities like manufacture of books, leather goods, textiles, stationary etc.