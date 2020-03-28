Resources

Centre’s relief measures on statutory, regulatory compliance matters

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several relief measures relating to Statutory and Regulatory compliance matters across Sectors in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is the official notification:

FM announces relief measures

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 3:07:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/centres-relief-measures-on-statutory-regulatory-compliance-matters/article31191303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY