Will work for the country from behind bars: Arvind Kejriwal

March 24, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first message to the people since his arrest on March 21, promised to work for the betterment of the country whether he was inside the jail or out. Mr. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, read out the AAP leader’s message in a video posted on his X handle on Saturday.

Mr. Kejriwal said that there were numerous internal and external forces seeking to weaken the country and urged patriotic people to identify and defeat these forces. “I have struggled a lot till today, and there are still many struggles written in my life ahead. So, this arrest does not surprise me,” he said.

He added that his aim was to make India the most powerful and number one country in the world.

He asked the “mothers and sisters” in Delhi to trust his government to deliver the new scheme that offers ₹1,000 to eligible women above the age of 18. “I will come out soon and fulfil my promise. Just one request, please go to the temple once and pray to God for me. The blessings of crores of people are with me, that’s my strength,” he said.

He appealed to party workers to keep up the social service and public service even though he was behind bars. “Don’t hate the BJP folks. They are all our brothers and sisters. I will return soon, your own Arvind, Jai Hind,” Ms. Kejriwal read out.