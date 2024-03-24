GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will work for the country from behind bars: Arvind Kejriwal

Patriotic people need to identify and defeat the forces trying to weaken the country, Arvind Kejriwal says in a message read out by his wife Sunita on X

March 24, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first message to the people since his arrest on March 21, promised to work for the betterment of the country whether he was inside the jail or out. Mr. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, read out the AAP leader’s message in a video posted on his X handle on Saturday.

Mr. Kejriwal said that there were numerous internal and external forces seeking to weaken the country and urged patriotic people to identify and defeat these forces. “I have struggled a lot till today, and there are still many struggles written in my life ahead. So, this arrest does not surprise me,” he said.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

He added that his aim was to make India the most powerful and number one country in the world.

He asked the “mothers and sisters” in Delhi to trust his government to deliver the new scheme that offers ₹1,000 to eligible women above the age of 18. “I will come out soon and fulfil my promise. Just one request, please go to the temple once and pray to God for me. The blessings of crores of people are with me, that’s my strength,” he said.

Also Read | AAP trap: On Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

He appealed to party workers to keep up the social service and public service even though he was behind bars. “Don’t hate the BJP folks. They are all our brothers and sisters. I will return soon, your own Arvind, Jai Hind,” Ms. Kejriwal read out.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.