HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Who will deliver justice if judges carry out administrative work, asks Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju invoked the constitutional ‘ Lakshman Rekha’ between the Executive and the Judiciary

March 18, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju speaks at India Today Conclave 2023, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju speaks at India Today Conclave 2023, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Invoking the constitutional “ Lakshman Rekha” between the Executive and the Judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on March 18 asked if judges become part of the administrative process then who would carry out judicial work.

ALSO READ
Collegium is the best system we have developed, says Chief Justice of India Chandrachud

Mr. Rijiju, who spoke at India Today Conclave, was responding to a question on the recent Supreme Court order that asked the government to set up a panel, comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners until a new law is put in place.

“The appointment of Election Commissioners is prescribed in the Constitution. Parliament has to enact a law. Accordingly, the appointment has to be done. I agree that there is no enactment for that in Parliament, there is a vacuum … But what I am saying is that if the CJI or judges of India sit on every important appointment, who will carry forward the judiciary’s work?” Mr. Rijiju said.

The Law Minister said he was not criticising the top court’s judgment but asserted that if judges got involved in administrative work, they would have to face criticism. “Suppose you are the Chief Justice or a judge. You are part of an administrative process that will come into question. The matter comes to your court. Can you deliver a judgment on a matter you were part of? The principle of justice itself will be compromised. That is why the Lakshman Rekha is very clear in the Constitution,” he said.

ALSO READ
Collegium system ideal for judges appointment: Ex-CJI U. U. Lalit

Collegium system

Commenting on the Collegium system, the Minister claimed that it was a result of “misadventure of the previous Congress governments and judicial overreach”. He, however, denied that the Executive was on a confrontational path with the Judiciary.

“In a democratic set up, there is always difference of opinion ... but not correct to say that there is confrontation,“ he said.

On the issue of same-sex marriage, Mr. Rijiju said the institution of marriage was a policy and needed to be debated in Parliament.

Retired judges

The Law Minister targeted a section of retired judges for trying to “turn the judiciary against government like the Opposition parties”.

“Judges are not part of any political affiliation and how can these people say that Executive needs to be reigned in. How can they say this?” Mr. Rijiju said, adding that those from the “anti-India gang” would have to pay.

Reacting to this comment, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “A Law Minister talking like an Outlaw. A Minister of Justice propagating Injustice. If this is not a threat to freedom AFTER speech what is?

Related Topics

court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.