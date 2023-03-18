Collegium is the best system we have developed, says Chief Justice of India Chandrachud

March 18, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on March 18, 2023, said on the Collegium system of appointing judges “Not every system is perfect but this is the best system we have developed”.

The CJI said “We have to insulate judiciary from outside influences if judiciary has to be independent.”

Justice Chandrachud also added “There is absolutely no pressure from government on how to decide cases.”

“In my 23 years of being a judge, no one has told me how to decide a case,” said Chief Justice of India Chandrachud.

On the collegium system CJI Chandrachud said “Don’t want to join issue with Law Minister, we are bound to have difference of perceptions.”

